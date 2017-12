This content was published on December 26, 2017 2:00 PM Dec 26, 2017 - 14:00

A collection left to the Museum of Fine Arts in Bern by the son of a Nazi art collector is now on show in the Swiss capital. At first, little was known about the ownership history of these pieces, but painstaking work has been carried out to discover where the artwork came from, before it was confiscated by the Nazi party under Hitler for being “degenerate art”.

