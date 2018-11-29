This content was published on November 29, 2018 5:00 PM Nov 29, 2018 - 17:00

La Chaux-de-Fonds is a city resurrected from its ashes. After a catastrophic fire in 1794, it was rebuilt to suit the watchmakers who lived and worked there, making it a unique location in Switzerland.

This is the fourth episode of a special series by Swiss Public Television, RSI, in which seven places have been chosen that are linked to historical events, myths and legends that are part of the country's cultural heritage.

Throughout history, thousands of men and women have shaped Switzerland's territory and society. The stories of who they were, the battles, revolutionary ideas or quiet but significant changes have been handed down through generations, and now fill the pages of Swiss history books. The traces of this rich heritage are many, some hidden and unknown.



La Chaux-de-Fonds, canton Neuchâtel became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2009, due its unique urban planning that created a city unlike any other.



(RSI, swissinfo.ch)

