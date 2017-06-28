Jun 28, 2017 - 15:15

A new museum dedicated to the world of finance, combining multimedia installations and rare historical exhibits, has opened its doors in Zurich. It's the first of its kind in Switzerland. (SRF, swissinfo.ch)

The Swiss Finance Museumexternal link is located in the new global head office of SIX, which operates Switzerland's financial infrastructure including its main stock market, the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The museum, which has around 300 square metres of exhibition space, offers multimedia exhibitions that illustrate the origins of the global economic system and infrastructure, and what the financial market means for everyday life.

Historical pieces from one of the most important collections of historical securities allow visitors to trace the development of the modern financial economy back to the 16th century.

The collection was formerly exhibited in the museum "Wertpapierwelt" in Olten. Also run by SIX, that museum was open until May and has now been replaced by the newly opened museum in Zurich.

