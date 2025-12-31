The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Politics

New Year’s photos from the Swiss government

Swiss Federal Council 2026.
Swiss Federal Council 2026. Nathan Bugniet, Eileen Fraefel, Samantha Keller und Léo Margueron - Studierende der Berufsfachschule CEPV in Vevey
Swiss Federal Council 2025.
Swiss Federal Council 2025. Bundeskanzlei / Arthur Gamsa
Swiss Federal Council 2024.
Swiss Federal Council 2024. Keystone / Sina Guntern
2023 government
Swiss Federal Council, 2023. Keystone / Matthieu Gafsou
Bundesrat
Swiss Federal Council 2022. Bundeskanzlei / Stefano Spinelli
Montiertes Gruppenfoto
Swiss Federal Council 2021. Markus A. Jegerlehner / Bundeskanzlei
Gruppenbild
Swiss Federal Council 2020. Annette Boutellier/Yoshiko Kusano/Bundeskanzlei
Federal Council 2019
Swiss Federal Council 2019. Bundeskanzlei / Mediamatiker:innen des Bundesamts für Informatik
Bundesratsfoto 2018
Swiss Federal Council 2018. Bundeskanzlei / Stephane Schmutz
Swiss Federal Council
Swiss Federal Council 2017. Bundeskanzlei / Beat Mumenthaler
Swiss Federal Council 2016.
Swiss Federal Council 2016. Bundeskanzlei / Edouard Rieben
Swiss Federal Council 2015.
Swiss Federal Council 2015. Bundeskanzlei / Christian Grund und Maurice Haas
Swiss Federal Council 2014.
Swiss Federal Council 2014. Bundeskanzlei / Dominic Büttner und Beatrice Devenes
Swiss Federal Council 2013.
Swiss Federal Council 2013. Bundeskanzlei / Ulrich Liechti
Swiss Federal Council 2012.
Swiss Federal Council 2012. Bundeskanzlei / Corinne Glanzmann
Swiss Federal Council 2011.
Swiss Federal Council 2011. Bundeskanzlei / Monika Flückiger
Swiss Federal Council 2010.
Swiss Federal Council 2010. Bundeskanzlei / Alex Spichale
Bundesratsfoto 2009
Swiss Federal Council 2009. Bundeskanzlei / Michael Stahl
Swiss Federal Council 2008.
Swiss Federal Council 2008. Bundeskanzlei / Beatrice Devenes, Dominic Büttner
Swiss Federal Council 2007.
Swiss Federal Council 2007. Bundeskanzlei / Julie De Tribolet
Swiss Federal Council 2006.
Swiss Federal Council 2006. Bundeskanzlei / Fachklasse der Zürcher Hochschule für Gestaltung und Kunst HGKZ
Swiss Federal Council 2005.
Swiss Federal Council 2005. Bundeskanzlei / Marc Latzel
Swiss Federal Council 2004.
Swiss Federal Council 2004. Bundeskanzlei / Tobias Madörin
Swiss Federal Council 2003.
Swiss Federal Council 2003. Bundeskanzlei / Samuel Mizrachi
Swiss Federal Council 2002.
Swiss Federal Council 2002. Bundeskanzlei / Reto Camenisch
Swiss Federal Council 2001.
Swiss Federal Council 2001. Bundeskanzlei / Edouard Rieben
Swiss Federal Council 2000.
Swiss Federal Council 2000. Bundeskanzlei / Masato Yokoyama
Swiss Federal Council 1999.
Swiss Federal Council 1999. Bundeskanzlei / Masato Yokoyama
Swiss Federal Council 1998.
Swiss Federal Council 1998. Bundeskanzlei
Swiss Federal Council 1997.
Swiss Federal Council 1997. Bundeskanzlei

The group photo of the seven-member Swiss Federal Council (executive body) is an annual ritual. It is not just a souvenir but also captures the mood and ambitions of the government through symbolism. 

This content was published on

For the new Federal Council photo, Guy Parmelin, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency in 2026, wanted the “perspective of the younger generation” to be reflected, the Federal Chancellery said in a statement on December 31.

To do this, Parmelin commissioned four photography students to take the official photo. The entire project was carried out by young people in training at the Vevey vocational school.

The photo shows the seven government ministers and the Federal Chancellor (left) gathered in the Salon de la Présidence, right next to the Federal Council’s meeting room. The finished picture also shows the four students. “In this way, they make the creative process transparent and showcase the various aspects of their work,” said the Federal Chancellery.

Text: Reto Gysi von Wartburg/dos

Read more

