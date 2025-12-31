New Year’s photos from the Swiss government

For the new Federal Council photo, Guy Parmelin, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency in 2026, wanted the “perspective of the younger generation” to be reflected, the Federal Chancellery said in a statement on December 31.
To do this, Parmelin commissioned four photography students to take the official photo. The entire project was carried out by young people in training at the Vevey vocational school.
The photo shows the seven government ministers and the Federal Chancellor (left) gathered in the Salon de la Présidence, right next to the Federal Council’s meeting room. The finished picture also shows the four students. “In this way, they make the creative process transparent and showcase the various aspects of their work,” said the Federal Chancellery.
Text: Reto Gysi von Wartburg/dos
