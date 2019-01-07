Navigation

#SWISSHISTORYPICS What winter used to look like in Switzerland

children with skis in Bern

Bern 1942: Warming up for a little city skiing

Newspaper seller in snow

Bern 1944: Extra, extra ... snow

two women on cobblestones

Zurich 1955: When shoes are more like slippers

Crowd on frozen lake

Zurich 1963: Lake Zurich froze solid enough to carry a crowd.

Camels on ice

Zurich 1963: Even camels and a llama from Knie Circus hit the ice on Lake Zurich.

Steel wool on shoes

Lake Constance 1963: Creative DIY methods to avoid slipping on the ice

Men shovelling snow

La Chaux-de-Fonds 1952: Shovelling out the Swiss watch capital

Snowy roundabout

Geneva 1938: Slow going round a snowy roundabout

snowman next to tram tracks

Geneva 1970: Directing the sparse winter traffic

Woman reading on a snowy bench

Geneva 1938: Cold comfort in a park

historical pics of Swiss cities in winter

Snow in Swiss cities is sparse these days. This was not always the case, as historical black-and-white photographs taken between 1930 and 1970 show.

A look back into the Swiss winter wonderland of yore reveals heavy snowfall and sub-zero temperatures, even in major cities such as Bern, Zurich and Geneva. In the winter of 1962/1963, lakes Zurich and Constance froze over, making it possible for people to walk on the ice. Even the camels from the Knie Circus trekked across frozen Lake Zurich.

In our series #swisshistorypics we travel back in time to look at photographs which document past life and culture in Switzerland.