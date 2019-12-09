Print See in other languages: 2 See in other languages: 2 Languages: 2 German (de)Das Atomkraftwerk auf der Insel Italian (it)La centrale atomica sull'isola 50 years of Beznau I The nuclear power plant on an island The island of Beznau in the river Aare in July 1969: On the right, the already completed reactor Beznau I; left, Beznau II under construction. Beznau power plant in 2011. The two reactors have a total capacity of more than 700 megawatts. Together they produce around 10% of electricity consumed in Switzerland. The Beznau I reactor under construction, August 3, 1966. Parts of the Beznau II reactor were replaced in 2011 during an overhaul. Federal Councillor Ernst Brugger had Professor Urs Hochstrasser (left) and Fritz Aemmer, Head of the Northeast Switzerland Power Plants, explain the operation of the plant Beznau when it was officially inaugurated on May 11, 1970. The control room at Beznau, 2010. Replaceing fuel rods in 2010. An inspector determine how much radioactivity Beznau employees were absorbing in 2003. In April 1993, the environmental organization Greenpeace protested against the installation of new steam generators in Beznau. May, 2011: Demonstrators demand the phase-out of nuclear energy near Beznau power plant.