Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage

Related Stories

Sold! 25 years of Swiss art

Almost 100 Swiss works of art are going under the Christie’s hammer in Zurich on Monday as the auction house celebrates a quarter of a century of ...

Culture

Flowers-in-art bloom at Beyeler

Flower Myth is the title of a new exhibition at the renowned Fondation Beyeler near Basel, exploring the significance of the flower ...