A small aircraft with two people on board that took off from Zurich has crashed into the waters of Lake Constance located on the German-Swiss border. The fate of the passengers is unconfirmed.
According to German police, the crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon near the German island of Mainau, which is about 50 kilometres (31 miles) from the northeastern Swiss city of St Gallen.
German television channel SWR reported that one passenger had died, but German authorities have not officially confirmed the information.
The aircraft left Zurich around 11:30 in the morning and was flying toward Hamburg in northern Germany. Shortly before noon, witnesses alerted authorities to the crash. Lake police then discovered debris on the water’s surface. They are reportedly using a submersible robot to investigate the aircraft debris, which rest some 60 metres underwater.
plane (1)
subscription form
Form for signing up for free newsletter.
swissinfo.ch and agencies
Copyright
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.