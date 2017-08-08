This content was published on August 8, 2017 5:39 PM Aug 8, 2017 - 17:39

The aircraft was reportedly travelling from Zurich, Switzerland to Hamburg, Germany when it crashed. (Keystone)

A small aircraft with two people on board that took off from Zurich has crashed into the waters of Lake Constance located on the German-Swiss border. The fate of the passengers is unconfirmed.

According to German police, the crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon near the German island of Mainau, which is about 50 kilometres (31 miles) from the northeastern Swiss city of St Gallen.



German television channel SWR reported that one passenger had died, but German authorities have not officially confirmed the information.



The aircraft left Zurich around 11:30 in the morning and was flying toward Hamburg in northern Germany. Shortly before noon, witnesses alerted authorities to the crash. Lake police then discovered debris on the water’s surface. They are reportedly using a submersible robot to investigate the aircraft debris, which rest some 60 metres underwater.

