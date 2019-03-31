Navigation

Alpine cable car Eiger Express project continues amid protests

Construction workers have been celebrating the breakthrough of two tunnels for the future mountain station of the new Eiger Express cable car. It's part of the Jungfrau Railways' CHF470 million V-Bahn project that will carry tourists faster up to the Jungfraujoch in the Bernese Alps. 

The cable car route will allow more tourists to swiftly reach the Eiger Glacier station from where they can take the mountain railways to the Jungfraujoch “Top of Europe” tourist station. The project was modified to appease local opponents who had raised environmental and aesthetic concerns, but it seems they are still not happy about it. (RTS/swissinfo.ch) 


