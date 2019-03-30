It was 25 years ago that Swiss voters approved the 'Alpine Initiative', which aimed to shift the transport of goods through the Alps from road to rail. The targets are far from being met.



Too many goods are still crossing the Alps on lorries instead of on trains. In 2018 a total of 941,000 trucks drove through the Alps. The statutory limit is 650,000.

Swiss Public Television, SRF, asked the Federal Office of Transport to explain the shortfall. It seems that one of the reasons for missing the targets is that the necessary railway infrastructure is not yet in place. At the end of 2020, the Ceneri base tunnel will be opened, which should improve matters. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)





