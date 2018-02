This content was published on February 27, 2018 5:00 PM Feb 27, 2018 - 17:00

An increasing number of Swiss people are renouncing their inheritance, due to their parents leaving their estates in debt upon their deaths.

Renouncing an inheritance is tantamount to declaring bankruptcy and the official declaration costs about CHF100 ($107). In the past five years, the number of inheritance renunciations has shot up by 30%, with more than 5,800 cases in 2015. (RTS/swissinfo.ch)

