This content was published on September 15, 2017 2:48 PM Sep 15, 2017 - 14:48

Belair is due to stop operations at the end of October (archive picture) (Keystone)

A potential buyer has been found for Belair, the Swiss subsidiary of insolvent airline Air Berlin, according to Swiss media reports which cite an internal communication to Belair employees.



Belair management wrote that there was at least one offer for the airline, according to the az Nordwestschweiz newspaperexternal link and the Swiss news agency on Friday. Both have seen the communication, which was dated last Tuesday. The name of the airline’s possible saviour has not been revealed.



The deadline for interested bidders to submit offers was Friday at 2pm. Air Berlin has said that it will take a decision on bids on September 25external link, the day after Germany’s national election.



Insolvency



Air Berlin, Germany’s second-biggest airline, filed for insolvency in August after its main shareholder, Gulf carrier Etihad, withdrew financial support.



The move has prompted uncertainty over its future and the search for a buyer. Experts say the airline and its subsidiaries are likely to be carved up among several buyers.



Air Berlin has been particularly strong at Zurich airport, operating 11 daily flights to destinations such as Berlin and Düsseldorf.



The company had announced at the beginning of March this year that Zurich-based Belair, which runs flights to holiday destinations, would cease operations at the end of October. Belair was then due to be liquidated. Some 225 people have been made redundant, according to the March announcement.



swissinfo.ch and agencies/ilj