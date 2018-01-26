This content was published on January 26, 2018 12:06 PM Jan 26, 2018 - 12:06

Solar Impulse pilot Bertrand Piccard has embarked on a new project seeking 1,000 cleantech solutions to help meet the goals of the Paris climate accord.

Piccard made history when he flew his solar-powered aircraft around the globe in 2016. Now he has come back to earth with a new venture called The World Alliance For Efficient Solutionsexternal link. This project has invited cleantech start-ups from around the world to submit their innovations.

The best 1,000 will be presented at the United Nations climate change conference COP24external link in Poland in December. The goal is to marry the most innovative cleantech solutions in the world with political and business leaders.

“You have to link solutions for the environment with profit, job creation and economic growth, and the political will to implement them,” he told swissinfo.ch.

