Two Greenpeace protestors lowered themselves from a catwalk above the stage in Zurich’s Hallenstadium and unfurled a huge banner “Stop Dirty Pipeline Deals” attacking Credit Suisse (Keystone)

Greenpeace activists have gatecrashed Credit Suisse’s shareholder meeting in Zurich to protest against the Swiss bank’s alleged funding of firms involved in the controversial Dakota Access oil pipeline project.

As CEO Tidjane Thiam was giving a speech, two Greenpeace protestors lowered themselves from a catwalk above the stage in Zurich’s Hallenstadium and unfurled a huge banner “Stop Dirty Pipeline Deals” criticising the bank’s support to the crude oil pipeline.

“I am a democrat and a great believer in freedom of expression,” Thiam said. “I will continue my speech. Everyone has a right to express their views.”

The banner was removed around 15 minutes later.

“When I moved here, I was told this is a quiet, mountainous country. This is more excitement than I expected,” Thiam joked as the two were helped off stage.

Campaigners, including Greenpeace, have repeatedly called for investors like Credit Suisse to stop funding firms involved in the 1,885km (1,172 mile) Dakota Access line (DAPL) running from North Dakota to Illinois. They claim the Swiss bank is a prominent bankroller of the pipeline.

However, Credit Suisse said in April it was not involved in project financing for the pipeline.

“Allegations that Credit Suisse is the biggest lender to DAPL are false and are firmly rejected by the bank,” it said. “Credit Suisse has business relationships with companies undertaking the construction and operation of the pipeline.”

US President Donald Trump supports the project, claiming it would provide better connections between Dakota oil producers and refineries on the Gulf coast. However, opponents criticise the fact it is due to run through traditional grounds of Sioux native Americans, with fears it could pollute the water table in the region.

The Greenpeace protest took place on Friday as Credit Suisse holds a stormy shareholder meeting. The Swiss bank has faced a revolt from shareholders over compensation and management bonuses for its top managers despite financial losses.

