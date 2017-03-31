Mar 31, 2017 - 12:12

Switzerland's financial centre has seen many tax evasion probes in recent years (Keystone)

Swiss bank Credit Suisse is at the centre of a major Dutch-led investigation into suspected tax evasion, also involving Britain, Germany, France and Australia. Gold bars, paintings, cash, real estate and other assets, worth several million francs, have been seized.

The Dutch authorities said they had received a tip-off relating to 55,000 accounts at an unnamed bank. But Credit Suisse on Friday confirmed that its offices in several countries had been “contacted” by local authorities and that it was cooperating with investigations.

Australian authorities said they had identified 340 individuals with connections to Swiss banking staff who had actively facilitated tax evasion schemes. The bank in question was not named.



"The first phase of the investigation, which will see further, targeted, activity over the coming weeks, is focused on senior employees from within the institution, along with a number of its customers," the British tax authority said in a statement.



Dutch investigators said they had arrested two people and are following 3,800 suspect accounts.

Meanwhile, the Swiss Attorney General’s office expressed concern that it had been left out of the loop in the investigation.

“The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland is disconcerted about the manner in which this has been organised with the conscious non-inclusion of Switzerland,” it said in an emailed statement to Reuters. “The attorney general expects a written explanation from the relevant leading Dutch authorities and is examining further actions.”

It is not yet known whether other Swiss banks have been caught up in the operation. The Dutch investigation is ongoing, as it is in other countries.



