The members of the Swiss government, accompanied by two official aides in ceremonial costumes, are sworn in for the next four years. (Keystone/Anthony Anex)

Parliament has re-elected all the members of the multi-party Swiss government for the next four years, rejecting a bid by the Green Party to win a seat in the seven-strong executive branch.

Defence Minister Viola Amherd, Interior Minister Alain Berset and Finance Minister Ueli Maurer won the most votes – 218, 214 and 213 respectively from the 244 parliamentarians present – in a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate on Wednesday.

As widely expected, the candidate from the Green Party, Regula Rytz, failed to win enough support to unseat the embattled foreign minister, Ignazio Cassis. a member of the centre-right Radical Liberal Party.

The Green Party challenger received 82 votes, most likely from left-wing parliamentarians, in the secret ballot that produced 145 votes for Cassis.

Stability

Political experts say the overall election results reflect the will of right-wing and centrist parties to retain a stable political system in Switzerland.

However, left-wing parties argue large parts of the Swiss electorate are not represented in the government if the Green Party is denied a seat in the cabinet.

Under an informal power-sharing agreement between the main political parties, the Swiss government has been made up of two members each of the Swiss People’s Party, the Social Democrats and the Radicals and one Christian Democrat.

+More on the Swiss system of power-sharing and consensus

Parliament also elected Simonetta Sommaruga as Swiss president for 2020. For the second time in her political career, the minister in charge of transport, environment, energy and communication issues will hold the largely ceremonial post as president.



The cabinet elections, the highlight of the current three-week winter session of parliament, come nearly eight weeks after the parliamentary elections which saw Green parties make spectacular gains at the expense of right-wing and left-wing parties.

