Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Federal Politics

Cantonal vote Campaign for transparent political funding given boost

Political posters in street

The initiative in Schaffhausen wants parties and interest groups to publish details of their political campaigns.

(Keystone/Salvatore Di Nolfi)

Schaffhausen is the latest Swiss canton to introduce rules about the funding of political parties and interest groups involved in campaigns ahead of votes and elections.

53.8% of voters came out in favour of the initiative by the youth chapter of the left-wing Social Democratic Party, according to officials.

There are currently no regulations at a national level about the financing of political parties, regularly drawing criticism by the anti-corruption panel of the Council of Europe.

So far, five cantons, notably in French- and Italian-speaking Switzerland, have set similar regulations.

A people’s initiative launched by the Social Democrats, which won enough signatures for a nationwide vote, is currently discussed by parliament before voters have the final say at a later stage.

The nationwide proposal calls for a ban on anonymous financial support of parties and other political groups. Parties would have to declare the origins of any donations of more than CHF10,000 ($10,295). Citizens and committees funding political campaigns with more than CHF100,000 would also have to be transparent about their donations.

parliamentary elections Campaign funding still a taboo topic in Switzerland

swissinfo.ch sheds light on the tradition of Swiss secrecy on funding of political parties and candidates during elections.

swissinfo.ch/urs

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

External Content

Vote February 9, 2020

Vote February 9, 2020

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters