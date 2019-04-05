Swiss researchers have used virtual reality to model and help the wider public visualise how the largest Swiss glaciers will shrink by 2070 under the effects of global warming. (SRF, swissinfo.ch)

The 2015 Paris agreement opened ushered the possibility of limiting the rise of global temperatures to 2 degree Celsius. For most it’s hard to grasp what are the real-life implications of this increase in temperatures due to anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions.

A traveling exhibition tries now to make the effects of climate change on nature and landscape more understandable. Equipped with 3D glasses, visitors to the ‘Expedition 2 Gradexternal link’ exhibition embark on a time and space travel in a virtual world around the Great Aletsch Glacier experiencing in this way the Aletsch region through the eyes of their grandparents and future generations.

The exhibition will be hosted in the Zernez National Park Center external linktill the 22nd of August and from the 10th of September to the 23rd of January 2020 at the World Nature Forum in Natersexternal link﻿.

