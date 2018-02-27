This content was published on February 27, 2018 5:58 PM Feb 27, 2018 - 17:58

When comparing Swiss cities, car insurance was generally cheapest in Zurich, compared to Bellinzona in canton Ticino or Lausanne in canton Vaud.

A price survey has revealed large differences for car insurance premiums offered to foreigners in Switzerland compared to Swiss residents. An Albanian driver can be charged up to 95% more than a Swiss, it found.



The price comparison website comparis.ch external linkcompared the cost of insurance premiums offered by eleven major insurers for a BMW 3-series car to potential customers of Swiss, Italian and Albanian nationality.



It found large price differences: the Bâloise Group's offer was 22% more expensive for an Italian client than for a Swiss and Zurich Insurance’s offer for an Albanian national was 95% more expensive than for a Swiss driver.



On average, a Swiss citizen pays CHF2,150 a year for a comprehensive car insurance policy. An Italian averages CHF2,429 francs (+13%), while an Albanian must pay CHF3,530 francs (+64%), the survey found.

Insurers explained that the price differences based on nationality were due to risk factors. The percentage of claims by younger drivers was much higher than for older drivers, which is one factor influencing the rate, Axa Winterthur said.

In general, comparis.ch found large price differences between insurers. The most expensive offer for comprehensive car insurance to a Swiss client living in Zurich was from Axa Winterthur (CHF2,691), while the cheapest was from Dextra (CHF1,544), a 43% difference.

ATS-SDA/sb

