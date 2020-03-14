This content was published on March 14, 2020 1:55 PM

Villars-Les Diablerets, in canton Vaud, has closed its ski area, but some ski resorts are still partly open and must close, the health office says (Keystone / Anthony Anex)

The Federal Office of Public Health (OFSP) has told any ski resorts still open to the public this weekend that they should “close immediately” in line with the government’s emergency coronavirus measures announced on Friday.

On March 13, the Federal Council imposed sweeping measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in Switzerland. These included banning public or private gatherings with over 100 persons. This applies to leisure and recreational facilities, museums, sports centres, cinemas, swimming pools and ski resorts, the government said.



However, while many resorts have ceased operations, some are still partly open, the health office said on Saturdayexternal link.

In some cantons, the new ordinance is being interpreted differently for ski resorts, it said.

“The Federal Council maintains its position: the measures decided upon also apply to recreational facilities such as ski resorts. Ski resorts as well as other entertainment and leisure facilities with more than 100 people at a time are to be closed. If the operators cannot guarantee compliance with this requirement, ski resorts must cease operations immediately,” it said.

“The Federal Office of Public Health asks those that are still open to close immediately.”

Swiss public radio, SRF, said ski lifts and cable cars in the Jungfrau region and in Gstaad in central Switzerland were still operating on Saturday, as well as the Titlis. Howver, SRF said ski resorts in cantons Graubünden and Valais had closed.

The virus is spreading throughout Switzerland. More than 1,100 cases were reported as of March 14 by federal authorities, as well as 11 deaths.



Covid-19 action plan Switzerland imposes sweeping measures to contain coronavirus Switzerland closes schools, bans public events of more than 100 people and pledges CHF10 billion in economic aid. This content was published on March 13, 2020 6:27 PM See in another language: 1 See in another language: 1 Languages: 1 Arabic (ar) سويسرا تفرض تدابير صارمة لاحتواء فيروس كورونا المستجد

swissinfo.ch/sb

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018