Earring record shattered at Geneva auction swissinfo.ch and agencies May 17, 2017 - 10:43 Sotheby’s in Geneva has set the record auction price for a pair of earrings, selling a duo of blue and pink diamond jewels for $57.4 million (CHF56.5 million). The pear-shaped earrings, known as the “Apollo Blue” and the “Artemis Pink”, were bought by the same buyer, who wants to remain anonymous, Sotheby’s said on Wednesday. The previous record price for earrings was set by the “Miroir de l’Amour”, two pear-shaped white diamond earrings that Christie’s sold for $17.7 million in November, also in Geneva.