Direct democracy Switzerland: How To

I'll take two Earring record shattered at Geneva auction

...
The buyer renamed the 14.54-carat blue diamond “The Memory of Autumn Leaves” and the 16-carat pink diamond “The Dream of Autumn Leaves"

The buyer renamed the 14.54-carat blue diamond “The Memory of Autumn Leaves” and the 16-carat pink diamond “The Dream of Autumn Leaves"

(Keystone)

Sotheby’s in Geneva has set the record auction price for a pair of earrings, selling a duo of blue and pink diamond jewels for $57.4 million (CHF56.5 million). 

The pear-shaped earrings, known as the “Apollo Blue” and the “Artemis Pink”, were bought by the same buyer, who wants to remain anonymous, Sotheby’s said on Wednesday. 

The previous record price for earrings was set by the “Miroir de l’Amour”, two pear-shaped white diamond earrings that Christie’s sold for $17.7 million in November, also in Geneva.

swissinfo.ch and agencies/ts

×

Focus