Swiss create ‘shield’ to protect US-bound data

These Google servers in Oklahoma are subject to surveillance by US intelligence services. How much Swiss personal data is stored on them? (Keystone)

The Swiss cabinet has established a new framework for transferring personal data from Switzerland to companies based in the United States.

On Wednesday, the cabinet announced that Switzerland would adopt the same conditions as the European Union, which set up a comparable system with the US last summer.

This new framework replaces the previous Safe Harbor arrangement and improves the security of private data. As the Swiss authorities pointed out in a statement, the “Swiss-US Privacy Shield is needed for the secure, efficient and rapid transfer of data. The US does not have legislation on data protection that guarantees an adequate level of protection in terms of Swiss law”.

The privacy shield goes beyond Safe Harbor with stricter data protection principles on the part of companies as well as better administration and supervision on the part of the US authorities. Going forward, there will be increased cooperation between the US Department of Commerce and Switzerland’s Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner (FDPIC).

In addition to a new arbitration body for unresolved claims, there will be an ombudsperson with the US State Department for people living in Switzerland with questions about how their data is being handled by US intelligence services.

American companies that process data can apply for certification under the Swiss-US Privacy Shield regime, and Switzerland will recognise these companies as having adequate data protection standards.

“Currently, companies based in Switzerland who plan to transmit personal data to US-companies have to ensure adequate data protection based on contractual clauses or other measures that comply with Swiss data protection law,” FDPIC spokesman Francis Meier told swissinfo.ch. “With the Privacy Shield framework, certified companies will be allowed to transfer data without taking these measures.”

The new regulatory system corresponds to the solution adopted by the US and the 31 states of the EU and the European Economic Area. It will take effect in 90 days.