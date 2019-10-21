This content was published on October 21, 2019 6:08 PM

Simonetta Sommaruga speaking with Raj Kumar Singh in Delhi

(Keystone / Str)

Swiss Transport and Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga has been meeting her counterparts in India, which wants to strengthen its railways and promote cleantech development.

Sommaruga was accompanied by representatives of various Swiss companies active in the energy, cleantech and railway industries, as the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC)external link announced on Monday.

In the capital, Delhi, Sommaruga spoke with Indian Electricity and Renewable Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh about the restructuring of the energy system. The topic of discussion was climate policy. “India is also investing in the expansion of renewable energy and has launched one of the world’s largest solar power programmes,” noted the Swiss environment ministry. Sommaruga visited solar installations that power the airport in Bangalore, as well as a biogas plant and water management project.

Sommaruga also met Indian Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. “The Indian government aims to strengthen the railways and is interested in obtaining innovative technologies, high-quality rolling stock and expertise, in order to electrify railway lines, modernise train stations and optimise operations and timetables,” explained DETEC, adding that the two nations would be cooperating more closely thanks to a newly-launched body.

During the official talks, Sommaruga also met with the Minister of Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri. She spoke with him about developments in the drone sector and Switzerland’s experience with risk-based regulation.

New market Swiss train maker Stadler finally breaks Asian curse The Stadler Rail company has finally managed break into the Asian market with recent deals in Indonesia and Taiwan. This content was published on October 16, 2019 4:58 PM See in another language: 1 See in another language: 1 Languages: 1 Chinese (zh) 瑞士铁路车辆制造商Stadler终于打破亚洲魔咒





swissinfo.ch/sm

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram