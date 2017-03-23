Mar 23, 2017 - 12:10

Cavusoglu was due to speak at an event in Zurich earlier this month. But it was cancelled for lack of venue (Keystone)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is due to meet his Swiss counterpart Didier Burkhalter on Thursday. He also plans to meet members of local Turkish community.

Details of the visit remain unclear. However, a spokesman for the Swiss foreign ministry confirmed information released by Ankara that Cavusoglu was travelling to the Swiss capital on Thursday to discuss bilateral, regional and international questions.

The foreign ministry confirmed that he will also meet representatives of the Turkish community in Switzerland at the Turkish embassy in Bern.

For security reasons, the ministry refuses to give more details on the place and times of their meetings.

Cavusoglu’s visit to Switzerland follows a weeks-long dispute between Ankara and several other European nations over campaigning by Turkish politicians.

Turkey has been caught up in a diplomatic spat with Germany, the Netherlands and Austria over campaign appearances by Turkish officials seeking support for an April 16 referendum that could boost President Tayyip Erdogan's powers.

In Switzerland, Zurich officials earlier this month asked the Swiss government to stop Cavusoglu from speaking at an event to be held there, citing security concerns. Bern refused the request, saying there was no extraordinary threat level that would justify curbs on freedom of speech.



The speech was eventually cancelled for lack of a venue. The Hilton hotel booked for the rally cancelled the event, saying organisers could not ensure the safety of guests and visitors.



On March 10, Aargau cantonal police announced it would not grant permisison for a public event with Turkish politician Hurşit Yildirim of the ruling conservative AKP party for security reasons.



Similar political meetings with Turkish politicians in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands have also recently been cancelled.



Ankara has accused its European allies of using "Nazi methods" by banning Turkish ministers from addressing rallies in Europe over security concerns.



According to Swiss government statistics, around 68,000 Turkish citizens live in Switzerland, a nation of 8.3 million whose population is a quarter foreign. The Turkish embassy's website refers to around 130,000 Turkish citizens in Switzerland.

