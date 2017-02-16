Helping the disabled find employment

Feb 16, 2017 - 17:09

After finishing school, handicapped youngsters should get help with finding a way into the job market instead of having to live on social benefits from an early age. That’s one of the Swiss government’s goals for its revision of disability benefits. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

Cutting costs is not the main issue for this revision, since the disability insurance is relatively well financed. Between 2003 and 2015 the numbers of new pensions WERE halved. According to the latest figures, nearly half a million people are supported by the disability insurance, among them many children and youngsters.

(swissinfo.ch)

(Kai Reusser, swissinfo.ch)