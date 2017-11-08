Navigation

Driverless future Self-driving buses gain high user acceptance in pilot

Passengers seem to like the driverless bus idea. For the past year, two Swiss Post buses have been picking up and dropping off passengers in Sion, canton Valais, all without a driver. The autonomous vehicles also made a test appearance in the capital city of Bern in August. So far so good, according to passenger surveys. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

