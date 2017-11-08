Passengers seem to like the driverless bus idea. For the past year, two Swiss Post buses have been picking up and dropping off passengers in Sion, canton Valais, all without a driver. The autonomous vehicles also made a test appearance in the capital city of Bern in August. So far so good, according to passenger surveys. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)
Driverless future Self-driving buses gain high user acceptance in pilot
