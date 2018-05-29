Swiss Energy Minister Doris Leuthard met with representatives of the electricity and the mobility industry on Monday to discuss how Switzerland can increase the number of new electric vehicles on Swiss roads.
The government hopes to increase the proportion of new electric vehicle registration from today’s 2.7% to 15% by 2022.
Purchasing premiums for electric vehicles, which are used to incentivise purchases in some neighbouring countries, are not an option for Switzerland, the Federal Department of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETECexternal link) said.
But existing benefits, such as the car tax exemption, will remain in place. The government will also continue to support the expansion of the recharging network infrastructure.
Within the SwissEnergy programmeexternal link, it plans to finance awareness-raising campaigns on electric mobility targeting local municipalities and the broader public.
Several cantons and municipalities have already embraced this technology. For example, it is already possible to recharge electric vehicles all over Switzerland in both public and private car parks, the ministry noted. Various private electric mobility initiatives are also currently underway.
