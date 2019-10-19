The F/A-18 jets are still used for air patrolling duties according to the Swiss air force. (Keystone/Dominic Favre)

An ongoing inspection of the fleet of F/A-18 fighter jets of the Swiss air force has found more cracks in the landing flaps of the aircraft, according to the defence ministry.

Among the 11 jets - with four flaps each - checked so far, experts detected 15 fissures, a spokesman of the Federal Office for Defence Procurement told the Swiss news agency, Keystone-SDA.

He declined to elaborate, and it is not clear how long it might take to inspect the other 19 F/A-18 jets grounded earlier this month.

The air force cancelled an aerial display ten days ago. However, the aircraft remains in use for regular air patrolling duties, according to the defence ministry.

It’s the second time in 18 months that the F/A-18 fleet is undergoing an inspection following the discovery of cracks in landing flaps.

The Swiss air force operates 30 F/A-18 Hornet jets, as well as 26 F-5E Tiger aircraft and transport helicopters, but the authorities say the fleet is ageing rapidly.

The government wants to buy new fighter jets and military defences for the army. The plans still have to be discussed by parliament and could be challenged to nationwide vote.

In 2014, voters rejected spending CHF3.1 billion on 22 new Gripen fighters from Saab.

Transatlantic anniversary The sky’s the limit: Swiss aviation pioneers On the centenary of the first non-stop transatlantic flight, we look at the groundbreaking achievements of some Swiss aviation pioneers. By Thomas Stephens

swissinfo.ch/ug

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram