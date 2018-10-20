Navigation

Leute arbeiten in einer Werkstatt

Inside the workshop.

Werkzeuge an der Wand

A postcard boasting of the company's long tradition.

Arbeiter überprüft Messer, daneben liegen Klingen

Preparing a kitchen knife. The knives are set aside after the first grinding.

Ausgestanzte Metallplatte

The moulds for 21 blades have been cut out of this steel plate.

Mann arbeitet an einer Maschine in der Werkstatt

Drilling holes into the wooden handle of a knife.

Schublade mit Scheren

Drawers full of tools needed to make the Klötzli tools. 

Aufgereihte Klingenrohlinge

Blades which have yet to be taken to the next processing stage.

Handgriffe für Messer

Timeless materials: wood, horn and mother of pearl.

Papierstapel und Mann an Maschine

Bookkeeping and grinding both require attention to detail.

Frau schleift Messer

Nina Klötzli works on a kitchen knife. She's worked in the family business for a number of years and has now decided to train as a cutler.


Werkzeuge an der Wand

Some of the tools that make the tools.  

Mann montiert ein Messer zusammen

Assembling a "Walker 06" jackknife.  

Klappmesser wird zusammengeschraubt

Assembling a jackknife requires steady hands. 

Rohlinge von Klingen

The blade takes shape during the first grinding.

Mann schleift Werkzeug

Special cutting tools are sharpened with a hand file.

runde Käsemesser

Many of the Klötzli products aren't made for mass production, like the special cheese knife for cheese makers, designed to penetrate large wheels of cheese as part of the tasting process.

Klebebandrollen

The workshop also prepares the packaging for distribution via the company's online shop.

Messerteile

Klötzli also makes belt clips for its jackknives.

Besprechung in der Werkstatt

Patron Hans-Peter Klötzli goes over the technical specifications with two of his employees.

Älterer Meister in der Werkstatt

Klötzli himself takes responsibility for the final control of his company's knives before they are sent off to customers. 

Werkstatt Messerschmied

Forging, grinding, sharpening: Behind the precise cut of a Swiss knife lies a lot of grimy work. A family of cutlers at the Klötzli workshop has been shaping metal into knives for over 160 years.

Entering the workshop in the industrial quarter of Burgdorf, north of the Swiss capital, Bern, the first thing you notice is the smell: iron, steel, abrasives, oil and grease. It stays with you for the entire visit.

The Klötzli cutlery is in the hands of the sixth generation of the Klötzli family, now run by Nina and Samuel Klötzli. Nina takes care of administration and bookkeeping and occasionally sales in one of the two shops in Burgdorf and Bern. Only last year, at the age of 34, she began an apprenticeship as a cutler after working in the hotel business. Her brother Samuel takes care of the marketing.

Nanny knife

In the assembly area, a staff member drills straight holes into the wooden handles of a simple kitchen knife. But it becomes a "Grandmother's knife" once the handle is screwed to the blade - a simple but efficient tool for pealing and chopping vegetables and fruit.

One of the more unusual items, a circular blade, is designed for cheese makers. It's made to penetrate deep into a wheel of cheese, to remove a tasting sample. This special knife is exported all over the world.

But much of the activity in the workshop is dedicated to servicing and repairing knives - regrinding precision, industrial tools, and sharpening expensive kitchen knives from restaurants and amateur chefs.

The dirty work

Grinding is dirty work. Filings dissolve in grinding fluid, which can be water or oil, depending on the exact requirements. The liquid turns grey and black, while the grinding sludge mixes with the abrasive, which is produced in the workshop itself, made from beef tallow and corundum, a hard mineral.

On the shelves in the warehouse there are blade moulds, half-mounted folding knives and the raw materials for the more pricey knife handles: Moonstone, deer antler or - more modern - carbon. The family business is known above all for its jackknives. Designed by the 70-year-old patron, Hanspeter Klötzli, and handcrafted. They are simple, mechanically impeccable and - depending on the model - not cheap. 

He checks each knife before it leaves the workshop, checking the spring mechanism, ensuring it clicks quietly when locked.

