Field work Mousetrap: the Swiss whodunnit
She already has 90,000 dead to her credit and is hunting more. Kathrin Hirsbrunner is Switzerland's only professional mouse trapper.
Hirsbrunner's target: voles that destroy farmers' crops. But her lethal skills are also in demand at airports.
A sculptor by trade employed as a social worker, she wanted a change of scenery and to work outdoors. In 2003 she was inspired by a documentary she saw about Switzerland's last mouse catcher.
Self taught, she revived the trade and started offering her services and lives modestly from the income.
Hirsbrunner says that natural enemies of mice are not enough to regulate the population. A female can produce up to 20 offspring a year.
Hirsbrunner's traps set in farmers' meadows catch and kill up to 200 mice a day. A further 50 are caught in orchards.
Mice can also indirectly cause problems for planes, which is why her services are in demand at airports. The rodents attract birds of prey which can be a threat to aircraft during take off and landing.