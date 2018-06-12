This content was published on June 12, 2018 5:00 PM Jun 12, 2018 - 17:00

Dübendorf airfield in canton Zurich, showing an artist's rendition of the X-27 concept

(X-27)

In Switzerland, ideas for the next national exhibition are percolating. What role should the Swiss abroad play? Join the discussion!



At the moment there are three concepts in development:

Svizra 27external link

In northwestern Switzerland, several business associations want to initiate a show on the subject of the "working world". When? In 2027



Nexpoexternal link

The ten largest cities in Switzerland have put forward an idea for a decentralized expo on "Living Together in the Switzerland of the 21st Century". When? In 10 to 15 years



X-27external link

Personalities from the fields of communication, architecture and culture want to launch a process-oriented future laboratory at Dübendorf airfield near Zurich. When? In 2027

The community of the Swiss abroad often has a special role in these concepts. That's why we're launching this survey to initiate a debate with expats.

Dear Swiss abroad: What kind of expo would you like?

End of quote

Write down your ideas, wishes and visions in the comments section below, or send an email to philipp.meier@swissinfo.chexternal link



What is the expo? The national exhibition is a showcase for the Swiss about Switzerland. Every few decades, the achievements of art, culture and business are presented. The last national exhibition, Expo.02, took place in 2002 in western Switzerland, in the towns of Biel, Neuchâtel, Murten and Yverdon. end of infobox

