Apr 29, 2017 - 11:00

All year round Geneva’s convention and exhibition centre hosts fairs and events of all sorts. Geneva photographer Olivier Vogelsang has recently published a series of previously undisclosed pictures taken from the different scenes and in the corridors of Palexpo.

He began his reportage more than three years ago and came across traders, shoppers, exhibitors as well as researchers and enthusiasts of new technology, arts, sport and nostalgia.

Palexpo notably hosts the annual Geneva Motor Show and a major book fair.

It is a world of its own with glitter, gimmicks and smiling hostesses and surprising moments behind the scenes, that Vogelsangexternal link captured with his camera.

The series of pictures is entitled Grand-messe in French – High Mass or big event in English.

An exhibition of his pictures is on display until mid-June at the Castle of Gruyères, a medieval town 35km south of Fribourg. A book with the photographs is due to be published in May.

swissinfo.ch/ug