Swiss halt inquiry into political espionage case

By swissinfo.ch and agencies

Switzerland’s attorney general has stopped an investigation into suspected political espionage at a Geneva hotel. The investigation was opened a month after talks on Iran’s nuclear plans took place there.

There was a lack of evidence about the people behind the spying, the Office of the Attorney General, said on Thursday.

It opened criminal proceedings in May 2015 after malware – harmful software – was discovered on computers in the hotel.

“Investigations revealed that a significant number of computers (servers and clients) at a hotel in Geneva had been infected with a form of malware,” the office said in a statement.

“This malware was developed for the purposes of espionage, and is basically used to gather data from the computers infected.”

A source said the malware was discovered on computers at the Hotel President Wilson, where talks on Iran’s nuclear work had taken place a month before, following a tip-off from the Swiss intelligence services.

The attorney general’s office said it was suspending proceedings because no evidence regarding the perpetrators’ identities had been obtained. 

