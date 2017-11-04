Matthias Buckel concentrates on tweaking two new eyes. He needs around an hour per eye

Since one's body changes, the shape of the new eyes is also subtly different

The false eyes have to be swapped every two to three years. This client needs two new glass eyes

A full, round eye would be too heavy and uncomfortable

Glass eyes are not round. To hollow them out, Buckel sucks through a glass tube, forming a hemisphere

Milena is gettng there, but the eyes still aren't perfect

Buckel's daughter Milena, an artist by training, is learning the art of glass blowing. To make a faultless eye, a skilled person would need to practise for three to four years

Buckel has around 300 prosthetic eyes which he takes to clients. He adapts them on the spot using a Bunsen burner

A pupil is added using a stick of black glass which is melted on

A glass tube being heated. Buckel turns it around, creating a thin pipe at one end and a ball at the other

Everyone has different shades of white in their eyes

Matthias Buckel stellt Glasaugen her

This content was published on November 4, 2017 11:00 AM Nov 4, 2017 - 11:00

Eyes, it is said, are windows to the soul. But what if you lose one through accident or illness? Matthias Buckel is a master in the art of manufacturing glass eyes, which are personalised for cosmetic and medical reasons.

After a serious accident when he was young, Buckel had to give up his chosen profession of theatre artist. He then developed an interest in his father’s craft: glass blowing. Werner Buckel taught his son how to blow glass, having picked up the skill from his uncle, Ernest Greiner.

Greiner came from the glass-blowing village of Lauschaexternal link in the Thuringian Forest in Germany. The village is famous not only for Christmas tree decorations like baubles but also for the manufacture of special glass. Matthias Buckelexternal link still uses cryolite glass, a glass with mineral additives from Lauscha.

Ernest Greiner settled in Geneva in 1896. Since then, the family business has supplied glass eyes to all of western Switzerland. Across the country, some 5,000 people have an artificial eye. Today, Buckel is passing his knowledge on to his two daughters.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.