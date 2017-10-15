This content was published on October 15, 2017 4:28 PM Oct 15, 2017 - 16:28

Switzerland’s incoming foreign minister Ignazio Cassis requested to join a pro-weapons lobby group just nine days before being voted into the cabinet, it has been reported.



Proud liberal - Switzerland's newest cabinet minister Ignazio Cassis. (Keystone)

Cassis spoke to the Pro Tell group – a lobby advocating “liberal gun laws”, in its own words – on September 11, just over a week before he was voted into the cabinet. He is due to take over the role of foreign minister on November 1.



Contacted by the Swiss news agency, ATS, the secretary-general of Pro Tell Robin Udry confirmed Cassis’ request for membership, which he said was still active.



For his part, Cassis released a statement on Saturday, via the Federal Chancellery, saying that he was evaluating his membership of several associations, including Pro Tell and a Canton Ticino group called “Libertà e Valori", which also advocates the “liberal and legal bearing of arms.”



Cassis’ position is not illegal, although the explicit opposition of Pro Tell to EU regulations on the control of arms – which Switzerland, as a member of the Schengen agreement, is bound to adhere to – could cause difficulties.



Along with the Swiss Shooting group, Pro Tell have declared that they will launch a referendum process if Switzerland does implement the European regulations, due to come into effect by 2019.



A failure to adhere to the laws could result in an exclusion from the Schengen travel area.



Current gun laws in Switzerland, a country with high ownership rates, reflect the country’s deep-seated belief in the right to bear arms, as well as the needs of its militia army.



swissinfo.ch and agencies/dos

