Healthcare A Swiss dental clinic on wheels

Michael Keller's van is fitted out with a dentist's chair, a steriliser, an ultrasound machine and an X-ray device.

Hans Tresch, a resident in an old people's home, needs a new dental prosthesis.

Michael Keller making a dental plaster cast

Michael Keller will make the plaster cast on site.

Michael Keller heads down the mountain to his next client.

The dentist carries all his instruments in a backpack and a trolley, which includes an X-ray machine.

Hygiene is critical for his dental work.

Elisabeth Tresch is being treated in her kitchen.

After the dental treatment, she is extremely relieved and thankful.

Afterwards, there is time for coffee and cake.

His work day continues.

A patient is treated in his favourite chair.

His new lower dentures are in place. "Now I can finally kiss my Marlis again," says Hans Tresch.

Since 2014, Michael Keller’s mobile clinic has been offering invaluable dental care to elderly residents in central Switzerland. 

After his studies, Keller wanted to open a dental surgery in Andermatt, canton Uri in central Switzerland, in a new health centre. However, he was delayed by lengthy construction work. That was when he discovered that a growing number of elderly people living in remote alpine valleys or in old people's homes in the mountains needed dental treatment. He thus decided to take his skills on the road. 

Keller found that many elderly people were neglecting their teeth. Home visits were not only in demand, but a necessity. His “Geriadent” project aims to raise awareness about the issue among other dentists, mobile nurses and old people's homes. The Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts is supporting his project, and canton Uri is considering whether to help fund it. 

Keller treats two to four patients a day. He finds his work extremely creative as he has to improvise. He takes a lot of time with each client and admits that as a normal dentist he could earn much more money. "I'm probably the poorest dentist in Switzerland," he says, but appears completely satisfied. 

Swiss photographer Remo Nägeliexternal link won second prize for this reportage in the “Swiss Stories” category at the "Swiss Press Photo Award". external link

