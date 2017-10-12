This content was published on October 12, 2017 11:00 AM Oct 12, 2017 - 11:00

Their mum started it all by using caffeine to fight wrinkles. Then Tom and Amy Derrington came up with the idea of recycling coffee beans to make a body scrub. The British siblings, who live in Bern, explain how they went about launching their brand in Switzerland. (Veronica DeVore, Julie Hunt, swissinfo.ch)



After mixing their first batches and working out the logistics of a business plan, the Derringtons decided to set up their business, Buff Coffee Scrubexternal link, as a sole proprietorship, learning a lot along the way.

More details on the various options for starting a business in Switzerland are available here, on the Switzerland How Toexternal link guide to life in the country.







