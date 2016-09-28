Switzerland signs civil nuclear deal with Iran

An IAEA technician inspects the Iranian nuclear facility at Isfahan (Keystone)

The Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate (ENSI) is poised to help Iran improve safety at civil nuclear installations. In January, the United States and the European Union lifted sanctions against the Middle East country following agreement over Iran’s nuclear programme.

On Wednesday, ENSI signed an agreement with Iran Nuclear Regulatory Authority (INRA) on the fringes of the 60th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The deal is intended to smooth the way for future cooperation between the regulatory bodies of both countries.

“This agreement will make it possible to exchange on the international safety regulations that apply within Europe to INRA and in so doing contribute to developing nuclear safety in the region,” said ENSI Director General Hans Wanner.

In February, Wanner had travelled to Tehran along with a Swiss scientific mission headed by President Johann Schneider-Ammann.

Both the Swiss and Iranian governments have approved the agreement, but have yet to fine tune the details of future cooperation. Any future action would need to fit within the parameters of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action - an agreement between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council - which governs Iran’s future nuclear programme.



