The amended European data protection convention agreed in 2018 has been signed by more than 30 countries. (Keystone)

The Swiss government has approved a European agreement on personal data protection.

The government says adoption of the so-called Modernised Convention 108+external link, which incorporates protective measures for data collected in other countries, is necessary to meet international standards.



The convention of the Council of Europe still needs to be approved by Swiss parliament.

The Swiss justice ministry emphasised its importance for private data protection and for the secure international transfer of data.

“The convention strengthens the protection of citizens. It ensures that the data exchange between signatory states is simplified,” the statement noted.



Legal amendments are underway in parliament to bring Swiss data protection standards in line with European Union norms. Left-wing parties argue the reforms don’t go far enough.



The EU for its part has launched a regular review of Switzerland’s data protection standards.



So far, more than 30 European countries have signed the Modernised Convention 108+.

