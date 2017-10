One of the ‘Baerger Joderteifel’, an association of masked characters from Liechtenstein, at Olma 2016, when that country was guest of honour. (Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller)

As happy as a pig in… cabinet minister Johann Schneider-Ammann makes a new friend at Olma 2015. (Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller)

After a hard-fought battle, these racing pigs recuperate from their efforts at Olma 2013. (Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller)

Cabinet minister Ueli Maurer seems circumspect about this piglet at the official opening of Olma 2013. (Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller)

Members of the “Top Secret Drum Corps” are not so secretive about showing their skills at a performance at Olma 2010. (Keystone / Ennio Leanza)

The Siegenthaler sisters from Stettfurt trying to convince their calf to shift itself during the young breeder competition in 2009 (Keystone / Regina Kuehne)

Four wrestlers from Guinea-Bissau getting ready to square up with Swiss fighters at Olma 2007 (Keystone / Regina Kuehne)

An unlikely friendship forming during one of the many animal exhibitions of guest canton Graubunden at Olma 2003 (Keystone / Regina Kuehne)

A huge fire of unknown causes destroyed the Olma-Halle, the traditional site for food-testing, in 2000. (Keystone / Rudolf Steiner)

Rain does not stop play at the 50th Olma Festival in 1992. (Keystone)

Two traditionally-clad children strike a pose at Olma 1989, during a day dedicated to guest cantons Appenzell Inner Rhoden and Appenzell Ausser Rhoden. (Keystone)

Plenty of big names come to Olma. Here, cabinet minister Otto Stich (left) has a laugh with festival president Heinz Christen in 1988. (Keystone)

Cabinet minister Willi Ritschard (right) enjoying a drink at the opening of the 34th Olma festival in October 1976 (Keystone)

Lap of honour: cattle strutting their stuff at the opening of Olma 1967 (Keystone)

How big is yours? A Thurgau woman shows off her giant three-metre cabbage at Olma 1957. (Keystone / Photopress-Archiv / Jules Vogt)

Flags mark the entrance to the Olma festival in the 1940s. (Keystone)

Gallery about 75th Olma Festival

This content was published on October 14, 2017 5:00 PM Oct 14, 2017 - 17:00

The Olma festival in St Gallen, showcasing agriculture and traditional food from around Switzerland, is one of the country’s biggest and most popular. This year it celebrates its 75th birthday. Visitors can expect pig races, cattle shows and of course the wafting allure of grilled local Bratwurst (sausage). Here we present some images from over the years.



Links

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.