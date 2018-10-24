This content was published on October 24, 2018 8:51 AM Oct 24, 2018 - 08:51

There is growing pressure on Saudi Arabia following the killing of a dissident, Jamal Khashoggi, in Istanbul.

(Keystone)

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis says Switzerland will re-assess its political relations with Saudi Arabia following the killing of a Saudi dissident, Jamal Khashoggi, in Turkey earlier this month.

Cassis told the Blick newspaper that there was clear “evidence of human rights violations and the disregard for the rule of law”.

He called for a thorough investigation and said the Saudi chargé d’affaires had been summoned by the Swiss foreign ministry for a third time on Monday to shed light on the case.

Cassis stopped short of calling for a suspension of bilateral relations, saying international diplomacy and the promotion of peace were also important factors to consider. Switzerland represents Saudi Arabia’s interests in Iran and Tehran’s interest in Riyadh respectively.

The finance minister, Ueli Maurer, is re-considering a planned visit to Riyadh next year, according to the Blick report. Preparations for the official launch of a cooperation agreement on financial matters has also been shelved.

Business

Saudi Arabia is a key partnerexternal link for Switzerland in the Arab world and the Middle East region.

The trade volume between the two countries was CHF2.5 billion ($2.5 billion) last year, according to the economics ministry.

Swiss exports include mainly pharmaceutical products, watches and machinery, while Saudi oil exports to European countries indirectly cover about 60% of Switzerland’s crude oil imports.

As a rule, Switzerland follows suit if the United Nations decides to take punitive measures.



