Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Klaus Schwab WEF founder flags need for solidarity

...
man with medal

The city of Geneva honoured Schwab this year for his work in relation to WEF, which is based in Geneva.

(© KEYSTONE / SALVATORE DI NOLFI)

In an interview with newspaper NZZamSonntag, Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, says that WEF is more relevant than ever. 

“We’re the witnesses to a transformation from a unipolar to a multipolar world. In this situation, the attempt to build bridges and work together is more important than ever,” the 80-year-old German engineer and economist told the newspaper. 

+ What challenges does WEF face today? 

+ Take a look at our in-depth coverage of Davosexternal link

Asked whether he felt the isolationist zeitgeist in relation to WEF’s annual session in Davosexternal link, Schwab said: “Of course you can feel that. The discussions have become more difficult. On the other hand, we’ve never felt so much interest in Davos. People are aware that we need a minimum of global coherence.” 

Schwab cited terrorism, cybercrime and the environment as key common topics. Regarding the latter, he said, “We’re leaving the next generation with a huge burden – most countries know that improvements can only be made through global cooperation.”

The rest of the interview can be read in German at NZZam Sonntagexternal link.

swissinfo.ch/sm

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters

swissinfo EN

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

swissinfo.ch

Join us on Facebook!

×

Focus