This content was published on November 26, 2017 4:53 PM Nov 26, 2017 - 16:53

The city of Geneva honoured Schwab this year for his work in relation to WEF, which is based in Geneva.

(© KEYSTONE / SALVATORE DI NOLFI)

In an interview with newspaper NZZamSonntag, Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, says that WEF is more relevant than ever.

“We’re the witnesses to a transformation from a unipolar to a multipolar world. In this situation, the attempt to build bridges and work together is more important than ever,” the 80-year-old German engineer and economist told the newspaper.

Asked whether he felt the isolationist zeitgeist in relation to WEF’s annual session in Davosexternal link, Schwab said: “Of course you can feel that. The discussions have become more difficult. On the other hand, we’ve never felt so much interest in Davos. People are aware that we need a minimum of global coherence.”

Schwab cited terrorism, cybercrime and the environment as key common topics. Regarding the latter, he said, “We’re leaving the next generation with a huge burden – most countries know that improvements can only be made through global cooperation.”



swissinfo.ch/sm

