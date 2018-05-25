This content was published on May 25, 2018 11:13 AM May 25, 2018 - 11:13

The 122-metre-high Swisscom broadcasting tower "La Barillette" in Western Switzerland was blown up on Thursday.

Eight kilograms of explosives were needed to bring down the 60-year-old metal structure installed at an altitude of 1,500m.



"It is rare to be able to dynamite such an object, it is a challenge," said Patrick Berner, CEO of Sagramat SA, the company in charge of the operation.



The 97-ton metal tower fell in the planned direction late Thursday evening. It will dismantled into smaller pieces and recycled. Owned by Swisscom Broadcast, the old mast used to transmit analogue and digital radio programmes. It was replaced last August and the new tower stands only a few metres from the spot.







Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!