German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the German parliament on Friday

(Keystone)

German chancellor Angela Merkel will be attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos next week, it has been announced. But she will not meet US President Donald Trump.



The two leaders will be visiting WEF on different days. The World Economic Forumexternal link showcase event will take place in the ski resort of Davos between January 23-26 this year. Trump will reportedly arrive on Thursday, January 25 and give a speech on January 26. Merkel is scheduled to arrive on the Wednesday.



Swiss President Alain Berset will have an official meeting with President Trump, it has already been confirmed.



It is not yet clear whether Merkel will meet Berset or another Swiss minister. A definitive decision will be made next week, the spokesman for Switzerland’s Federal Council (executive body), André Simonazzi, told the Swiss News Agency.



Merkel will give a speech on European policyexternal link and also expects to hold bilateral talks, according to a German government spokesman. With whom she will hold the meetings has not been revealed.



Also attending Davos on the Wednesday are French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Brazilian President Michel Temer and the Spanish King Felipe as well Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



swissinfo.ch and agencies/ilj

