Looking back How Swiss cartoonists saw 2019

man holding lots of weapons

"My babies," shouts a soldier. He means all the weapons that he doesn't want to give up. On May 19, Swiss voters agreed to a weapons law that conforms to EU norms, including stricter regulation of semi-automatic weapons. (Caroline Rutz for "Vigousse")

Trump, angry at his desk

Greenland deal and Brexit chaos: "The New Normal," embodied through Donald Trump and Boris Johnson. (Felix Schaad for "Tages-Anzeiger")

World map overflowing off of a table

Climate change, or when the oceans overflow: According to a study, from 2050 some 300 million people a year will be affected by flooding caused by global warming. That's three times more than previously thought. (Bénédicte Sambo for "24heures")

Theresa May standing on a teapot

Whether Brexit will prove to be political suicide for Britain remains to be seen. Politically, former Prime Minister Theresa May did not survive the chaos surrounding the former empire's withdrawal from the EU. (Tom Künzli for "Nebelspalter")

Man in Paris reading a cigarette package

"Smoking can set Notre-Dame Cathedral on fire." On April 15, the Paris trademark was in flames. The authorities suspected a cigarette or a short circuit. (Bénédicte Sambo for "24 Heures")

Burning globe wrestling with businessman

Climate change or arm wrestling between unequal opponents: At left the Earth, weakened by warming; at right the industrialist making a fortune on carbon-heavy business. (Max Spring for "Solidarisch")

rump greeting Swiss president, with a child seat in Oval Office

On May 16, US President Donald Trump received Swiss Finance Minister (and rotating president) Ueli Maurer at the White House. It's clear who is in the driver's seat and who gets the child's seat. (Alexandre Ballaman for "La Liberté")

Two staircases: little steps for men and big ones for women

Gender equality in Switzerland? Not yet. This summer parliament approved 20-30% quotas to increase the number of women on the boards of Swiss companies. (Tony Marchand for "Feuille d'Avis du District de Courtelary")

Woman parking a bike in the space reserved for the Swiss foreign minister

In 2019's general parliamentary election, the Greens gained 17 seats. By December Green Party leader Regula Rytz was angling for a seat on the federal council, namely that of Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. She didn't get it, but many are calling for a Green seat at the executive level. (Patrick Chappatte for "NZZ am Sonntag")

For caricaturists, it’s hard to top the absurdity of a president wanting to buy another country. Here’s how Swiss political cartoonists illustrated 2019.

The crazy, the bizarre and the absurd: it’s “The New Normal” in today’s politics, remarked Brazilian journalist Daniela Pinheiro at a debate held as part of the 20th anniversary celebration of SWI swissinfo.ch. Illustrators in Switzerland and around the world have had ample material to work with.

Felix Schaad drew US President Donald Trump, who sits pouting at the table like a child because he can’t have Greenland. But there's a solution, he is told - another island is "cheap and available": Britain. So he brings in Prime Minister Boris Johnson, standing in the doorway with the Union Jack.

The reality, however, is far less harmless. This also applies to the masters of the sharp pen, who counter and expose any absurdity of the “strong men” with an even greater absurdity.

For example, the work of Patrick Chappatte – the undisputed number one political commentator in Switzerland – will no longer appear in the international edition of The New York Times. Earlier this year, one of his colleagues sparked such a virulent debate with an illustration that the newspaper decided to drop political cartoons from its offering altogether.

It was Chappatte who made the decision public. In an article for SWI swissinfo.ch, Chappatte described what the newspaper’s departure from the medium of caricature signalled for him.

So this amusing review of the political year 2019 has a bitter aftertaste. Namely that the air is getting thinner for the free spirits like Chappatte, who are indispensable for a democracy.

 

An illustrated year-in-review is on display at the Museum of Communicationexternal link in Bern until February 9, 2020. 

In the exhibition Gezeichnet 2019external link, around 50 illustrators from all over Switzerland are exhibiting over 200 works.

The exhibition is under the patronage of the Swiss satirical magazine Nebelspalterexternal link and is expected to attract several thousand visitors over the course of the year.

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

