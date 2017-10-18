This content was published on October 18, 2017 12:01 PM Oct 18, 2017 - 12:01

The mandatory licence fee costs just over CHF450 annually. Opponents want to do away with it, others seek a reduction (Keystone)

Voters will decide on March 4, 2018 on a proposal to scrap the mandatory licence fee for services of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), including swissinfo.ch.

On the same day, voters will also have the final say on a proposal to extend the right of the government to raise value added tax and the direct federal tax until 2035, according to a statement by the Federal Chancellery.

It will be the first in a series of up to four nationwide votes next year.

Role of SBC

A people’s initiative, also known as No Billag, calling for the abolition of the CHF452 ($461) annual licence fee collected enough signatures, but both the government and parliament recommended rejection of the proposal.

Proponents of the initiative argue the SBC is too dominant and hampers private media operators.

Up to 73% of the SBC revenue comes from licence fees, but part of it also goes to private operators.

The SBC warned its services in four of the national languages – German, French, Italian and Romansh - were important for the cohesion of the country.

Communications Minister Doris Leuthard is reportedly proposing lowering the licence fee to CHF365 annually as part of an amendment of the radio and television law to be launched next year at the earliest.

swissinfo.ch with agencies/urs

Links

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.