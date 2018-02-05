The No Billag initiative, which seeks to abolish the licence fee used to finance public radio and television, is supported by a relatively small number of parties and organisations. The main official supporters include the Swiss People’s Party and the Swiss Arts and Crafts Union. Most other parties and organisations advocate rejecting the initiative.
Political parties in favour
Swiss People’s Party
It is the only party in government that supports "No Billag". Its members have been clear in their support for the initiative.
Young People’s Party, Young Radical-Liberals
The youth sections of the Swiss People’s Party and the Radical-Liberal Party were among the earliest supporters of the initiative.
Organisations in favour
Swiss Union of Arts and Crafts
The umbrella organisation of small and medium enterprises supports the initiative and expressed this decision by a two-thirds majority.
Initiative Committee
At the heart of the initiative are young Swiss people who call themselves "libertarians". The initiative committee has only a few elected politicians.
Federal Council and Parliament
Both the government and both Houses of Parliament reject the initiative.
Political parties against the initiative
Social Democratic Party
The party’s leadership unanimously voted to reject the initiative.
Radical-Liberal Party
The delegates voted in favour of the rejecting the initiative.
Christian Democratic Party
Party members clearly said no to the initiative.
Green Party
The Greens rejected the initiative at their general assembly.
Conservative Democratic Party
The vast majority of members voted against the initiative.
Liberal Green Party
Here again, members mostly voted no at the party’s general assembly.
Organisations against the initiative
Conference of Cantonal Governments
The governments of the various Swiss cantons are opposed to the initiative.
Economiesuisse
The umbrella organisation of Swiss companies rejects the initiative.
Organisation of the Swiss Abroad
The OSA, which represents the interests of around 770,000 Swiss nationals abroad, rejects the initiative.
Tourist Organisations
The Swiss Tourism Federation, which includes Hotelleriesuisse, Gastrosuisse and the Swiss Cable Car Associationexternal link, rejects the initiative.
Swiss Farmers' Union
The management of the Union has decided to reject the initiative.
Association of Swiss Municipalities
They unanimously reject the initiative.
Union of Swiss Cities
Here too, the Union unanimously requests that the initiative be rejected.
Swiss folk culture
This organisationexternal link, which represents 33 associations with more than 400,000 active, rejects the initiative.
Senior citizens
A number of pensioners' organisations voted against "No Billag", including the Swiss Association of Seniorsexternal link and the Federation of Swiss Pensioners' and Welfare Associationsexternal link.
Religious Communities
The Federation of Protestant Churches and the Swiss Conference of Bishops reject this initiative.
Unions
Trade union groups, in particular the Swiss Trade Union Federationexternal link and Travail Suisse, are in favour of rejecting the initiative.
Mountain regions
The Consortium of Swiss Alpine Regionsexternal link is opposed to the initiative, which would cut many jobs and reduce the media coverage in these regions.
Disabled people
The NGO Pro Infirmis recommends rejecting the initiative.
swissinfo.ch is part of the Swiss Public Broadcaster SRG SSR. Half of its budget is financed by the licence fee and half by the federal government.