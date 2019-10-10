Participants in Geneva's Mad Pride (Keystone)

Some 500 people have taken to the streets of Geneva as part of the first Mad Pride to be held in Switzerland. The festive procession of patients and their relatives as well as carers aimed to remove the stigma from psychological illness.

“Let’s be crazy, let’s be us!” chanted many participants on Thursday, World Mental Health Day. Signs addressed mental illness in a humorous way, using the French words for nutters, fruitcakes and screwballs. Some people wore funnels on their head.



“They’re playing with their own image instead of hiding,” said Michel Pluss, director of the Trajets foundationexternal link, which since 1979 has promoted the social and professional integration of people with mental problems.

Pluss initiated this event along with Coraaspexternal link, an umbrella group for associations that deal with mental health in French-speaking Switzerland.

“We’re like everyone else with our small and big worries,” said Carole, who lives in the village of Aigues-Vertesexternal link, an institution for people with disabilities.

Adéi, another participant, wanted to raise awareness of personality disorders.

‘Can affect us all’

Mad Pride is held in the same spirit as the Gay Pridesexternal link with the idea of using the city to get across a message on mental health, diversity and citizenship, according to Coraasp.

“It’s time to be able to talk about mental health the way we talk about physical health, to be able to say that we suffer from depression or schizophrenia the way we say we suffer from cancer or heart disease,” the organisers said.

According to the Swiss Health Observatoryexternal link, mental illnesses are among the most common and disabling diseases.

“Mental illness can affect us all at some point in our lives,” Pluss said.

The Mad Pride movement originated in Toronto in 1993 in response to prejudices against people with a psychiatric history. The basic idea was to turn negative stereotypes and images about mental illness into something positive. The movement has since spread around the world.





Keystone-SDA/ts

