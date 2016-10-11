Claudia Breidbach, from the German-Britain Team Touch Bionics, demonstrates the ability of her team's technology to complete precision tasks in the Powered Arm Prosthesis Race.

Byeongwook Kim, competing for the SG Mechatronics team from South Korea, takes part in the Cybathlon Powered Exoskeleton Race.

The world's first Cybathlon Championship for Athletes with Disabilities was held on October 8 at the SWISS Arena in Kloten, canton Zurich. Organised by the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology ETH Zurich, the Cybathlon welcomed 4,600 visitors, 400 contestants, and 66 teams from institutions all over the world.

The goal of the Cybathlon is to showcase cutting-edge assistive technologies. The competitive events are designed to demonstrate the ability of each technology to help users navigate the challenges and tasks of everyday life, from climbing stairs and riding a bike to slicing bread and screwing in a lightbulb.

Events were organised into six categories: the Brain-Computer Interface Race, the Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) Bike Race, the Powered Arm Prosthesis Race, the Powered Leg Prosthesis Race, the Powered Exoskeleton Race, and the Powered Wheelchair Race.

(All pictures: Keystone)