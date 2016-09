After watching the videos for the "Understanding microcontrollers" MOOC, students regroup to form a robotics club.

The course has given them ideas for creating their own models.

The club members also take apart existing models to understand how they work.

Sébastien Ali Kouame Bile, president of the robotics club, records short videos himself to explain to fellow students what they are learning on the course.

Trainee Jean-Marie Omele at work.

"We hope to get the mandate to replace the city's traffic lights," explains technician Zakpa Attebi.

In the practical training room for electronics there isn't a computer.